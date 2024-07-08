Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 3,295,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

