Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.96) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STB

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 774 ($9.79) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.02). The company has a market cap of £147.52 million, a P/E ratio of 564.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 780.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 722.24.

In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.79), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,408.55). In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($25,281.05). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,408.55). 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.