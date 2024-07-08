SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 659,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 682,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 599,029 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

