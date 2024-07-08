Sherritt International (TSE:S) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 45209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$103.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 61.19%. The business had revenue of C$28.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

