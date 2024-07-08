Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. Siacoin has a market cap of $232.16 million and $3.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00587230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00270374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00039090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064078 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,757,935,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,729,040,186 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

