SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $726.24 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $726.24 million and $2.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009190 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,299.71 or 0.99984081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.50512696 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,836,251.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.