Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.89 and last traded at $141.81. 1,062,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,591,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a "sell" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

