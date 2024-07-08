Solchat Self Reported Market Cap Tops $15.69 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Solchat has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solchat has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solchat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Profile

Solchat launched on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.87840462 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,134,158.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solchat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solchat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.