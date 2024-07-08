Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $182.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at $339,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $45,145.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,141.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,599 shares of company stock worth $495,763. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Stem by 904.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109,616 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Stem by 204.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

