StockNews.com Lowers SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 84.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 724,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 332,197 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
