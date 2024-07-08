SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. 87,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 297,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile



SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

