S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.00.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

