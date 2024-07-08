Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 5.7%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 1,503,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,515,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

