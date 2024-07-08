Swipe Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $130.86 million and $4.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 609,653,553 coins and its circulating supply is 609,651,640 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

