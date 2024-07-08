Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 2.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $36.75. 280,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,364,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -153.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,958 shares of company stock worth $5,965,792. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 578.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

