Synapse 1-Day Volume Hits $3.17 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $77.48 million and $3.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,669,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

