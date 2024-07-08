Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

