Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $121.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.18.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

THC stock opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

