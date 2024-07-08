The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,580,519.85 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,249,724 shares in the company, valued at $350,428,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CG. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.