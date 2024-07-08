The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Major Shareholder Sells $553,722,575.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

KO opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 807,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

