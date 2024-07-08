The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Major Shareholder Sells $553,722,575.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

KO opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 807,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

