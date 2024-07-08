The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 72.0% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 41.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

