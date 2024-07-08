The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $40.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $20,242,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 82,235 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

