The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Toro by 5,261.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.76. 413,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.