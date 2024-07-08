Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0617 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $407.82 million and $5.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,606,251,840 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

