Tobam Buys 73 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

