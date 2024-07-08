Tobam Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tobam reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

