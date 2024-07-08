Tobam Has $160,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tobam decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.01. The company had a trading volume of 242,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,370. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

