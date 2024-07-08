Tobam Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,579 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.32. 3,067,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

