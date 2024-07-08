Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tobam raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 773.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,749. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

