Tobam Purchases 20,868 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tobam raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $276.01. The stock had a trading volume of 408,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.77.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

