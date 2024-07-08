Tobam Sells 1,421 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after buying an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE TME traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,921,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.