Tobam Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Copart were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CPRT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 4,272,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

