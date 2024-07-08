Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,138 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 961,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.