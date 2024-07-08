TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

TACT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

