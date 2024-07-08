Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.55. 94,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 538,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

