Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.17. 3,571,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,336,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.