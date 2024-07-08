Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.17. 3,571,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,336,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
