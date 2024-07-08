Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.18) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.74) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,329 ($54.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,315.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,028.73. The company has a market cap of £108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.78, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,464 ($56.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is 6,743.12%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

