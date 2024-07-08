Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Tops $191.51 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $8.05 or 0.00014276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and approximately $191.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00114474 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.67008875 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $136,973,951.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

