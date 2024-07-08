UNIUM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $247,841.73 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $247,841.73 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $7.69 or 0.00013647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.64317796 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $207,785.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

