Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,808 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,664. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

