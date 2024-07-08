Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.05. The stock had a trading volume of 256,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $346.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

