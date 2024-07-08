Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.
NYSE:V traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,554,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
