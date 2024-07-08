Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,554,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.