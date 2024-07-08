Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after purchasing an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.62. 1,275,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,388. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.