WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.95

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 869306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

