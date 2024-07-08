Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,466,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,260,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

