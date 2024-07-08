Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.1 %

WING opened at $418.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.86. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

