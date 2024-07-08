Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.39.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING
Insider Activity at Wingstop
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Trading Up 0.1 %
WING opened at $418.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.86. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.