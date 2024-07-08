Wrapped eETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.94 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,057.80 or 0.05481223 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $62.94 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,360,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,361,528.95653262. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,153.93749803 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $76,818,673.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

