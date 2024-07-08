Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $70.21 million and $19.93 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 147,441,286 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 147,149,020.9618495. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.49874629 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3330 active market(s) with $12,098,897.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

