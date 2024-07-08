Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,059. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.62.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

