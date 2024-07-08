XPO (NYSE:XPO) Trading Down 3.7%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.04 and last traded at $102.66. Approximately 502,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,422,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

XPO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 144.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of XPO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

